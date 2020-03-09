Give the gift of LIFE! Support the Population Research Institute!

Facebook blocks Steven Mosher’s New York Post article – Calls it “False Information.”

PRI Staff
March 9, 2020

February 24th, Facebook blocked a post linked to Steven Mosher’s article featured in the New York Post addressing China’s role in the coronavirus epidemic. The reason? “False Information.”

The fact is that every single data point used by Mosher to point to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the source of the China Coronavirus is true.

  • Fact: China has a bioweapons program run out of two labs, the more advanced of which is the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).
  • Fact: Chinese agents have stolen dangerous coronaviruses out of North American labs and taken them to WIV.
  • Fact: Chinese virologists, working under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army, have genetically engineered at least one coronavirus to make it more infectious, reporting their “achievement” in the pages of the Journal of Virology.
  • Fact: Chinese biotechnology labs, such as the WIV, have a history of accidentally releasing dangerous pathogens into the surrounding population.
  • Fact: The Chinese coronavirus epidemic began in the city of Wuhan, the city where WIV is located.

The “fact-checkers” used by Facebook are a Leftwing advocacy group which falsely accused Mosher of “writing a clickbait headline without any previous experience in the medical field.”  But Mosher actually has an advanced degree in the biological sciences and has published in medical journals. More importantly, he is one of America’s leading experts on China, is fluent in Chinese, and understands the crimes that the Communist Chinese Party has committed against its own people.

In its criticism HealthFeedback.org relied upon the opinions of Singapore-based researcher who has ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Typical of the behavior of Leftwing hit-and-run “fact-checkers” in general, HealthFeedback.org has refused to correct the record. Facebook should discontinue using this discredited group to “fact-check” anything.

