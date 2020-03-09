Facebook blocks Steven Mosher’s New York Post article – Calls it “False Information.”

Thanks to everyone who has given so far to our End of Year Campaign! We still have a long way to go to reach our goal! If everyone reading this gives $10 we can reach our $125,000 goal long before the clock strikes midnight on December 31!

The year 2018 has been significant for PRI in protecting mothers and their unborn babies. Your support has helped bring an ultrasound to our family care center in Nigeria, produced a petition telling the UN, abortion is NOT a human right, and strengthened family values globally through our educational efforts. Over 500,000 visitors have already come here to find answers this year, a record year for pop.org! And, our social media outreach has brought the pro-life message of hope to millions, another record for you and your work with us!

None of this could have happened without you. And now more than ever, we need to make 2019 the strongest year to date for the pro-life movement. With the momentum now on our side, will you join with us in this work to protect life from conception till natural death?

Donate today to give the gift of life!

CLICK HERE to donate.